NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 2,105 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HACK. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $73.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $82.83.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.