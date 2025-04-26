NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $849,000 Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZJUL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000.

Shares of ZJUL opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (ZJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZJUL was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

