NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,890,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,898,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,703,000 after buying an additional 740,214 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 15,533.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 649,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,891,000 after buying an additional 645,746 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,776,000 after buying an additional 623,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,663,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,753,000 after acquiring an additional 285,458 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.4 %

BLDR opened at $121.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.