NewEdge Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDV. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $15,118,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 187,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 50,037 shares during the period.

NYSE:GDV opened at $23.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $25.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

