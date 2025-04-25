Voya Investment Management LLC Has $74.55 Million Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899,366 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $74,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $265.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.51 and its 200-day moving average is $266.26. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $179.02 and a 52-week high of $342.64. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.80, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. Equities analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on monday.com from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.09.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

