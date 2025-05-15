Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,678 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Atlassian by 1,308.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total value of $2,478,981.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,369,436. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.08, for a total transaction of $177,261.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,272,475.36. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 252,786 shares of company stock valued at $58,795,052. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $224.88 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.53.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.