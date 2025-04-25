Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 370.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $208.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.95. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $145.75 and a 12 month high of $234.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.04.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

