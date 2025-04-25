Westchester Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,406,225 Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,406,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,950,000. Zuora comprises 0.8% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Zuora at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO opened at $10.02 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

