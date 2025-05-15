Pathstone Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of Everest Group worth $16,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,588,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 978,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,768,000 after acquiring an additional 720,572 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 11,756.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 278,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,987,000 after acquiring an additional 276,266 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 14,518.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,882,000 after acquiring an additional 188,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $56,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Everest Group from $362.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.18.

Everest Group Trading Down 1.2%

EG opened at $342.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.42. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $320.00 and a 1-year high of $407.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

