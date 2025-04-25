Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Has $9.94 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 40,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 142.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $375,000.

DGRO opened at $59.43 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average is $62.26.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

