4,180 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Bought by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,190,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Corps Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $124.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.26. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 109.34%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.