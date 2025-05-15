Port Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Port Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,840 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $15,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,956,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $176.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.35. The company has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

