Rockbridge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,386 Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Rockbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,000. Markel Group accounts for approximately 14.1% of Rockbridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 370,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,606,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Markel Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 281,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,580,000 after buying an additional 42,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,795,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,393,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 121,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,891,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Stock Down 2.4%

Markel Group stock opened at $1,867.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,821.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,785.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.84. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,491.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,063.68.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,858.49, for a total value of $2,129,829.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,722 shares in the company, valued at $118,426,699.78. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,727.75.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

