Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 588,276 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 588,276 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.12% of Micron Technology worth $112,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,412,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.48.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,378.94. The trade was a 8.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,424. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $95.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average is $92.83.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

