Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 120,867 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 120,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,164,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,724,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,113 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,659,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,293,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,289,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,608,337,000 after buying an additional 749,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,789,254,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,954 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $98.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.33 and a 200-day moving average of $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $119.96.
Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.53%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 17,929 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total value of $2,118,669.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,938.37. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 22,929 shares of company stock worth $2,644,895 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
