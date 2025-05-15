Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $12.87 Million Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $12,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $222.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $237.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $223.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Northcoast Research raised GE Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

