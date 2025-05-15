Private Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,352 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Corps Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.0%

PSX stock opened at $124.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.26. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.34%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

