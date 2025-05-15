Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 673,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288,159 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 4.8% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $100,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 6,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $1,141,209.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,144.28. This trade represents a 27.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,876. This represents a 10.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,368 shares of company stock worth $7,077,789. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.0%

ICE stock opened at $171.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.79 and a 12 month high of $179.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ICE

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.