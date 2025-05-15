Raiffeisen Bank International AG Purchases New Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 189,472 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,755,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $110.65 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.79. The firm has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

