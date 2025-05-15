Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $33.25 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 551,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 346,654 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,910,000 after acquiring an additional 49,243 shares in the last quarter. Paradoxiom Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $9,624,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 866,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 227,059 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,788 shares of company stock worth $9,028,690. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $90.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $92.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Arete Research upgraded Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.69.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

