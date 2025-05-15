Port Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Port Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $160.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone purchased 1,660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,005. This represents a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,819,775.92. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,660,538 shares of company stock valued at $24,981,930. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $148.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

