Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,364,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 865,104 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $127,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $37.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

