Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by Resolution Capital Ltd

Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,523,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust makes up approximately 7.1% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $394,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $810,544,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 935.8% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,654,000 after buying an additional 941,414 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,053,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,833,000 after buying an additional 893,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,234,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,231,000 after acquiring an additional 522,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT stock opened at $94.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Realty Investment Trust

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.