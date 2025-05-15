Rockbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 452,268 DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Rockbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 452,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,000. DigitalBridge Group makes up 2.9% of Rockbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rockbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of DigitalBridge Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DBRG shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 320.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $101.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.01 million. Analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

