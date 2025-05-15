Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 45,990 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 353.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,990 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Rapid7 worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 1.06. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $44.48.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $210.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RPD shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.32.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $290,179.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,774.80. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

