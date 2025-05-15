Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Rivermont Capital Management LP

Rivermont Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,794 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle accounts for approximately 4.8% of Rivermont Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rivermont Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $12,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JLL. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 305,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,099,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JLL opened at $236.28 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $192.94 and a one year high of $288.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

