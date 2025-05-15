Prevatt Capital Ltd Buys 130,000 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Prevatt Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for about 5.8% of Prevatt Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prevatt Capital Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $20,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Argus set a $90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE:CP opened at $81.50 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $87.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average is $75.10. The firm has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

