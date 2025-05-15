Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,176 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 26,735 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 7%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

