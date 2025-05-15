Oil Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 14th

ServiceNow, Exxon Mobil, Procter & Gamble, NRG Energy, BP, Chevron, and Caterpillar are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are equity shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, refining or distribution of crude oil and petroleum products. By buying these shares, investors gain exposure to changes in oil prices as well as industry-specific factors like geopolitical events, production costs and supply-demand dynamics. Major oil stocks include integrated supermajors, independent producers, service contractors and midstream pipeline operators. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,032.54. 642,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,909. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $850.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $971.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $108.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,177,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,534,234. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $466.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.00.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,354. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $370.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.43.

NRG Energy (NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.16. 2,562,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $158.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.41. 11,569,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,773,495. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. BP has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.16.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.22. 2,449,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,988,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.94.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.80. 849,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,650. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $418.50. The stock has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

