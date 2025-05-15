Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $17.83 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 396.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,697 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises 1.1% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $17,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Corning by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Corning by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $52.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $55.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Corning’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $375,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,805.10. This represents a 45.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

