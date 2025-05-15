ConocoPhillips Q2 EPS Forecast Cut by Capital One Financial

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.74.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $92.72 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $122.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,078 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $1,767,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 519,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,345,000 after purchasing an additional 54,196 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.