Point72 Europe London LLP Buys Shares of 59,920 Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,133,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,952,773,000 after buying an additional 26,312,267 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Entergy by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,760 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,236,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,559 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ETR. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

Entergy Stock Down 0.4%

ETR stock opened at $80.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $88.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

