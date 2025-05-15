Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New $3.87 Million Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 59,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYF. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cfra Research upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

SYF opened at $61.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $40.55 and a 52 week high of $70.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

