Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for Danaher Q2 Earnings

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Danaher in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.68 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.57 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.40.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $188.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Danaher has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 396.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

