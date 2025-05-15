Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 6,280 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pathstone Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $24,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $2,068,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 121,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Amgen by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 24,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.23.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $262.28 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.89. The stock has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total value of $7,679,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,240,533.68. The trade was a 40.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.