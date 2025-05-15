Redwood Investment Management LLC Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 295.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,080 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,686 shares during the period. HP makes up approximately 0.7% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Meridiem Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,041,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in HP by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 510,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $16,649,000 after buying an additional 298,752 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in HP by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 150,725 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Trading Down 0.6%

HPQ opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. The trade was a 99.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on HP from $36.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

