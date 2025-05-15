NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 230.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $914,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 64,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 13,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,883,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.4%

USB stock opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

