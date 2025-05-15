Resolution Capital Ltd Increases Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,675 shares during the period. Agree Realty accounts for approximately 0.9% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $50,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,549,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 219,806 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,767,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Agree Realty by 37.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,693,000 after purchasing an additional 990,362 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Agree Realty by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,212,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:ADC opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.08.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $169.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.04.

Read Our Latest Report on ADC

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.