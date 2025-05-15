Rivermont Capital Management LP Sells 50,047 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Rivermont Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,047 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up about 4.3% of Rivermont Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rivermont Capital Management LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $11,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,648. This trade represents a 49.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,411.52. This trade represents a 91.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $79.26 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $89.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.