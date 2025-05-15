Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Bought by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP raised its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 135.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,690,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547,792 shares during the period. Aramark accounts for approximately 1.8% of PointState Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. PointState Capital LP owned approximately 1.01% of Aramark worth $100,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,497,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,315,000 after purchasing an additional 178,147 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,268,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,986,000 after buying an additional 554,239 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,593,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,817 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 11,454,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,376,000 after acquiring an additional 860,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,511,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE ARMK opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.20. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.94%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Aramark in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aramark

About Aramark

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.