NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 3,849 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 346.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $2,032,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 323,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 19,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.55.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP opened at $309.41 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.27 and a 52-week high of $322.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $458,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,852.74. This trade represents a 11.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.20, for a total value of $144,832.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,112.80. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,451 shares of company stock valued at $743,024 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

