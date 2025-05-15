23,850 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Acquired by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 75,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 48,448 shares in the last quarter. Rivermont Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Rivermont Capital Management LP now owns 163,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 46,599 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in US Foods by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in US Foods by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 160,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 46,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in US Foods by 307.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,971,000 after buying an additional 312,833 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods stock opened at $74.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

