Resolution Capital Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises about 0.1% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern stock opened at $85.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.22. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The firm has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.64%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 32,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $2,997,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,985.28. The trade was a 23.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $100,811.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,284.90. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.07.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

