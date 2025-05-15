Resolution Capital Ltd Sells 8,181 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Resolution Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,499,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,672,451,000 after buying an additional 5,934,615 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,849,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,892,332,000 after buying an additional 3,321,249 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,793,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,849,000 after buying an additional 1,573,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $95,167,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,563.36. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,762,542.98. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CCI opened at $98.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.93. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.71.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

