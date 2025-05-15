The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $44,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,242,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $1,793,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,193,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.32.

HD opened at $372.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

