Raiffeisen Bank International AG Makes New $51.26 Million Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,267,073 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,858,418,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,679 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,986.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,913,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719,036 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,651,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

