Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires Shares of 452,450 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 452,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,504,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.19% of Zillow Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,309.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 61,663 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $209,312.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,636 shares in the company, valued at $10,460,924.24. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,997 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $408,155.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,259.20. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,576 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,196. 25.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Z stock opened at $68.26 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average of $73.67. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.23, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

