Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $46.23 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1,632.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,781 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.8% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $46,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Arete Research raised Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.36.

NYSE BABA opened at $133.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

