139,189 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Bought by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 139,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $20,587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 417.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after buying an additional 38,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.14.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,742.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $129.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

