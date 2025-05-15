Raiffeisen Bank International AG Invests $41.85 Million in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,847,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned 0.12% of IDEXX Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $509.42 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $548.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $427.95 and a 200-day moving average of $430.50.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

